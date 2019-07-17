Hot weather during the week ending July 14 aided winter wheat maturity and advanced spring crop development toward more average gains for this time of year, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Colorado. Winter wheat harvest, at 22 percent complete, was behind last year and the average. In northeastern counties, precipitation last week was enough to limit fieldwork slightly. Isolated wheat harvest activity was noted by northeastern county reporters, but most fields were still days to over a week away from harvest, depending on locality. A reporter noted conditions were favorable for winter wheat grain fill. In the east central district, harvest began in earnest for some southern counties. Isolated precipitation was noted during the week. Counties in the southwestern district observed above normal temperatures last week with locally heavy rainfall. In the San Luis Valley, limited rain was received last week. Fall potatoes were reportedly in good condition and alfalfa was growing after completion of the first cutting. A reporter noted field soil moisture supplies were quickly depleting without irrigation. In southeastern counties, winter wheat harvest advanced rapidly last week. Hot temperatures and scarce moisture caused some corn and sorghum to show signs of stress, according to a county reporter. Statewide, winter wheat was rated 82 percent good to excellent, compared to 47 percent good to excellent last year and 51 percent on average.
