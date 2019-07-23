While a few pockets of the state accumulated above average rainfall for the week ending July 21, most areas battled unrelenting hot, dry, windy weather conditions that have left fire danger high, and continued to negatively impact soil moisture, pastures and stock water supplies, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Comments from Dona Ana County noted that damage to the cotton, onion and pepper crops had been reported. In Union County, crop conditions and crop development varied drastically, with comments indicating that the corn crop varied in height from 1 foot to 5 feet tall in some fields. Overall, conditions rated abnormally dry or worse were evident across 29.9 percent of the state, unchanged from last week. Drought-free conditions covered 70.1 percent of the state. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 31 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 35 percent last week, 27 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 33 percent.
