Portions of the state received much-needed rainfall during the week ending Aug. 25, although dry conditions expanded their reach as the measurable precipitation that fell in many areas was below average and did little to help improve soil moisture levels, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Comments from reporters in numerous counties noted that hot, dry weather persisted, leaving crops struggling to develop normally. In Curry County, producers were busy harvesting corn silage and seeding the 2020 winter wheat crop in fields with irrigation capabilities or in dryland fields where soil moisture was above average. A report from Eddy County indicated that some spotty showers moved across the area during the week, but that there was little crop or grass response due to the limited amount of total accumulation. By week’s end, 35 percent of the green chile crop was harvested, well behind both last year and the 5-year average. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 32 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 38 percent last week, 35 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 47 percent. Pecan nut set was reported as 5 percent light, 88 percent moderate, and 6 percent heavy, compared with 60 percent light and 40 percent moderate last year.
