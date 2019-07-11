Average daytime highs continued to climb and rainfall remained sporadic, resulting in little overall change to crop, livestock and pasture conditions, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Weekly rainfall totals varied from no rain to over 3 inches, with most of the moisture received falling on the eastern half of the state. Concern remained high in many areas as hot, dry, windy conditions continued their dominance. Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 35 percent adequate to surplus, compared with 33 percent last week, 20 percent last year, and a 5-year average of 37 percent. Hail damage in all crops was reported as 2 percent light, 1 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 1 percent light and 1 percent moderate last week. Wind damage in all crops was reported as 20 percent light, 5 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe, compared with 17 percent light, 2 percent moderate, and 1 percent severe last week.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.