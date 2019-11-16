HORSCH, Mapleton, North Dakota, has launched the all-new Omnis FT tillage tool into the North American marketplace. The Omnis FT is ideal for breaking up compaction and providing consistent soil tilth in conditions where residue has already been properly sized and distributed by the combine. One of the unique features of the product is its overall shank spacing. The thorough horizontal fracture is accomplished by four ranks of shanks spaced on 15-inch centers with 1,800 pounds of trip force. Each shank is equipped with the HORSCH MulchMix shins that aggressively turn and mix soil/ residue and create and uniform soil structure. The thorough mixing of soil/residue also accelerates the decomposition process. A variety of tips are available along with bolton sweeps. One of the main advantages of the Omnis FT is the ability to work at variable depths. It can go down to 10 or 11 inches for breaking up compacted zones, or it can run shallower, depending on the desired tillage. Another noticeable feature on the Omnis FT is the large-diameter tires for transport and field operation. Omnis FT’s range includes 11-foot rigid, 16-foot rigid, 21-foot rigid, 21-foot folding, and 26-foot folding versions. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.horsch.com.
