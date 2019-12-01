HORSCH, Mapleton, North Dakota, has announces an expansion of its Maestro row crop planter line. In spring 2020, HORSCH will launch the Maestro SV row crop planter platform into the North American marketplace, featuring 12- and 16-row planters with 30-inch row spacing. The Maestro SV comes standard with a weight transfer system. Pioneered by HORSCH on earlier Maestro platforms, the weight transfer system takes the weight of the chassis and distributes it evenly across the toolbar and the capability to lighten weight on the chassis tires. The Maestro SV features hydraulic row unit down pressure as a standard feature for maintaining precise seed depth placement to secure maximum yield potential. The AutoForce system, which regulates down force automatically pending soil density characteristics, is an option. The Maestro SV includes many other standard features for precision farming. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.horsch.com.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.