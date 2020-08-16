Horticulture experts with the Cooperative Extension Service will host a Hops Virtual Field Tour on Aug. 20 for growers and brewers interested in learning about hops production and using locally grown hops in brewing.
The webinar will be 7 to 8 p.m. Participation is free, but registration is required to get the Zoom link. You can register at http://bit.ly/39CnuEV.
The Cooperative Extension Service is the outreach and education arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“Although hops are primarily grown in the Pacific Northwest, Arkansas’ burgeoning microbrewery industry, along with a general trend toward enjoying the unique aroma and flavor profiles that hops impart on craft beer, has piqued the interests of Arkansas researchers, home growers, and microbrewers about the potential for growing hops here in Arkansas,” said Amanda McWhirt, extension commercial horticulture specialist for the Division of Agriculture.
The webinar will cover the basics of hops production in Arkansas. It will include a virtual visit to the hops yard at the University of Arkansas Fruit Research Station in Clarksville to look at cultivar selection, trellising, pest management and harvest practices.
Arkansas hops grower Ronnie Ledford from River Valley Hops in Logan County and brewer Liz Preston with Prestonrose Farm & Brewery Co. in Paris, Arkansas, will also share their experiences. Researchers and growers will be on hand to answer questions live at the end of the webinar.
