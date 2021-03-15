University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects.
Sessions are 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, March 25 to May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists.
“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said MU Extension horticulturist Debi Kelly.
Schedule of topics
March 25: Planning the garden.
April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials.
April 8: Cool-season crops.
April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot).
April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost).
April 29: Warm-season crops.
May 6: Diseases in your garden.
May 13: Insects in your garden.
May 20: Herbs.
May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.
For questions, contact Kelly at kellyd@missouri.edu(opens in new window) or 636-797-5391.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.