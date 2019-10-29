The C-Plow from Hiniker Company, Mankato, Minnesota, combines the functions of conventional plowing and backdrag plowing systems into a single innovative design. The C-Plow is operated as a conventional plow in the forward plowing mode, with the normal hydraulic angling and springtrip moldboard functions. For backdragging, the upper three quarters of the high-density polyethylene moldboard is hydraulically folded over, creating a rear-facing backdrag blade. A second cutting edge fastened to the top of the moldboard becomes the contact point with the ground surface. Additionally, the Hiniker C-Plow features a high clearance split trip-edge. Each half of the trip-edge works independently of the other, reducing stress on the plow in forward mode. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.hiniker.com.
