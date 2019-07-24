Iowa farmers had five days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 21, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. There were some reports of crops lying flat and green snap in corn due to high winds produced from various storms throughout the state. Fieldwork activities included spraying and harvesting hay and oats.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 2 percent very short, 14 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus. Districts in the southern third of Iowa and the east central district reported topsoil moisture conditions as over 25 percent short to very short. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 9 percent short, 81 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Forty-one percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 12 days behind last year and 1 week behind the 5-year average. One percent of the crop reached the dough stage, 5 days behind last year and average. Corn condition rated 63 percent good to excellent. Forty-seven percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 13 days behind last year and 9 days behind average. Four percent of the crop has started setting pods, nearly 2 weeks behind average. Soybean condition rated 64 percent good to excellent. Seventy-eight percent of oats started coloring, 4 days behind last year and 5 days behind average. Twelve percent of the oat crop has been harvested for grain, 9 days behind last year and average. Oat condition declined slightly from the previous week to 61 percent good to excellent.
