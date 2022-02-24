Applications are open for the 2022 Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship, continuing a proud tradition of supporting the future of the Kansas wheat industry. The $1,000 scholarship is open to high school seniors who graduate in 2022, with applications due March 18.
“We are honored to offer this scholarship in remembrance of Kansas wheat farmer and industry leader Herb Clutter and encourage young women and men to pursue their careers in agriculture,” said Justin Gilpin, Kansas Wheat CEO. “We are looking for students who are passionate about agriculture and excel not only in the classroom but also in their communities and extra-curricular activities.”
The Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship was established in 2009 to honor Herb Clutter’s influential role in organizing leadership groups on behalf of Kansas wheat producers. The scholarship is administered by the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers.
Herbert W. Clutter was a farmer from Holcomb and the first president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, which was established in 1948. Clutter encouraged Kansas wheat farmers to organize as a strong, unified voice, which led to the formation of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers in 1952. He encouraged research in education and industrial uses of wheat, improved variety development and methods to produce the best product at the lowest cost. Clutter’s efforts led to the formation of the Kansas Wheat Commission by the Kansas legislature in 1957.
“Herb Clutter’s leadership in the wheat industry and passion for his community continues to serve as an excellent example for young men and women in agriculture,” Gilpin said. “With the continued support of his family, this scholarship helps identify and support future leaders of the wheat industry.”
The scholarship fund will award one $1,000 scholarship per year to a college or university-bound incoming freshman from Kansas pursuing a career in the field of agriculture. To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must plan to be a full-time student at any two or four year Kansas college or university. Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership qualities and career objectives focused around the field of agriculture. The scholarship will be toward tuition for the student’s college or university education. The scholarship is non-renewable.
Apply for the Herb Clutter Memorial Scholarship by completing the scholarship application at https://kswheat.com/growers/1000-herb-clutter-scholarship. The application includes a 400-500 word essay discussing why they have chosen to pursue a career in agriculture. The selection committee will use this essay, along with the student’s application, in determining the scholarship winner. The scholarship application and associated documents must be submitted to the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers at 1990 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502, by March 18.
