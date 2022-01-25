The 34th annual High Plains No-Till Conference is set for Feb. 1 to 2 in Burlington, Colorado.
The keynote speakers include Jay Fuhrer, Dallas Mount and Zach Wright. The conference includes breakout sessions design to address challenges facing producers from the High Plains.
Topics to be covered include:
• Succession of farm and ranch businesses;
• Main climate drivers and expected trends for the High Plains;
• Reducing the impacts of wheat stem sawfly;
• Fertilizer efficiency, residue breakdown, building soil health and improving profits and the role of soil microbes;
• Alternatives to high fertilizer costs;
• Fertilizer placement strategies;
• Measuring drivers of soil functions;
• A look at commodity markets;
• Grain sorghum in a crop rotation;
• Achieving efficiency and high yields;
• Cropland grazing; and
• Panel discussion on reducing inputs.
Registration is $180 for the two-day conference at the Burlington Community and Education Center, 340 S. 14th St., Burlington, Colorado. For more information or to register visit www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.
In connection with the conference will be the annual meeting of the Colorado Conservation Tillage Association on Feb. 2.
