High Plains Journal has good news for cotton growers as HPJ’s Cotton U event is set to return to an in-person format in Amarillo, Texas, held in conjunction with the Amarillo Farm Show at the Amarillo Civic Center on Dec. 2. Through this educational event, cotton growers will be able to network with other producers and industry leaders to increase profitability on their farm or ranch. In its third year, Cotton U will include a diverse line-up of producers in a farmer panel made up of three cotton growers from across the southern Plains who will answer questions that apply to most cotton growers in the region.
Additionally, David Kerns, entomology professor and Extension specialist at Texas A&M University, will give a presentation on advances in cotton insect pest management. Specifically, Kerns will discuss bollworms resistance to Cry Bt proteins and Vop3A resistant genes in Texas as well as the new Bt technology, ThryvOn and its effectiveness against thrips, Lygus and cotton fleahopper.
Taz Smith, vice president of producer affairs at the National Cotton Council of America, will close out the half-day event with a keynote address. Smith with discuss cotton policy affairs updates, sustainability for 2022 and the United States Cotton Trust protocol.
Cotton U is a free event, however pre-registration is highly encouraged. Certified Crop Adviser CEU's will also be available at this event. To learn more about the speakers, schedule and to pre-register, visit www.hpj.com/cottonu. Cotton U is facilitated by HPJ and IDEAg. For general questions about Cotton U, contact Kylie Reiss, kreiss@hpj.com, 785-346-4067. To learn about sponsorship opportunities for Cotton U, contact Zac Stuckey, zstuckey@hpj.com, 316-516-3670; or John Hendel, jhendel@ideaaggroup.com, 651-768-2195.
Lacey Vilhauer can be reached at 620-227-1871 or lvilhauer@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.