The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has released an updated 2020 High Plains Crop Profitability Analyzer budgeting tool just in time to help Texas High Plains producers plan for the new year, said Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist in Amarillo.
DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist said the tool originated in 2016 and was created by a team of AgriLife Extension and Texas A&M AgriLife Research specialists, along with a producer advisory committee.
Jones said while the tool employs High Plains’ budgets, the program’s flexibility makes it usable in other areas of the country as well.
The irrigated crops available for analysis are alfalfa, canola, corn, corn silage, cotton, peanuts, sorghum, sorghum seed, sorghum silage, sorghum Sudan grass, soybeans, sunflowers, triticale and wheat. Dryland crops include canola, cotton, sorghum, sorghum Sudan grass, sunflowers and wheat.
The spreadsheet contains four sections where analysis is performed: enterprise budgets that require user input, breakeven price estimates, comparative returns and optimal irrigation analysis.
The comparative section provides the expected revenue, out-of-pocket and total costs for each of the crops, he said. The irrigation section allows a producer to identify their optimal crop mix by taking into consideration the water available and any water-use restrictions that apply.
The 2020 High Plains Crop Profitability Analyzer can be downloaded for free at http://amarillo.tamu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.