The High Plains Cotton Conference, hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will be held Jan. 28 at Ag Producers Cotton Gin, 10750 Farm-to-Market Road 759, Spearman.
The free program will begin at 9 a.m. with registration, followed by presentations from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Three general Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units—two general and one integrated pest management—will be offered to private pesticide applicators. Four certified crop advisor CEUs—three crop management and one integrated pest management—will be available also.
Lunch will be sponsored by Plains Land Bank in Perryton. Registration and other costs are covered by Ag Producers Gin-Spearman, Capital Farm Credit-Perryton, Cotton Board, FMC, North Plains Groundwater Conservation District, Nutrien and Patton Custom Fertilizer.
Topics and speakers will be:
Cotton Marketing, John Robinson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist-cotton marketing, College Station;
Cotton Pre-season Decisions, Murilo Maeda, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension cotton specialist, Lubbock;
Insect Issues, Suhas Vyavhare, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist, Lubbock; and
2019 RACE Trial Results and Cotton Rotational Considerations, Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo.
For more information, contact Kristy Slough, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Hutchinson County, at 806-878-4026 or slslough@ag.tamu.edu, or Matt Whiteley, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Hansford County, at 806-659-4130 or matt.whiteley@ag.tamu.edu.
