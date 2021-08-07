Corteva Agriscience, Indianapolis, Indiana, has revealed a new corn herbicide planned for the 2022 season. Resicore XL herbicide is a preplant, pre- and postemergence corn herbicide with three powerful modes of action.
The new product will offer increased crop safety and application flexibility on corn greater than 11-inches tall to control more than 75 of the toughest broadleaf and grass weeds. Resicore XL is a flexible solution designed to fit nearly any corn farmer’s weed control program. The product will be available upon obtaining Environmental Protection Agency registration.
Over the last 20 years, Corteva launched nine cutting edge corn herbicide formulations to fit the way farmers farm, as their needs changed. SureStart II herbicide, a flexible pre-emergence that allows farmers to start clean, and Resicore herbicide, a powerful solution with extended residual control, were two of those innovative solutions. In fact, according to Kynetec Market Research, Resicore was the most widely used residual corn herbicide in the U.S. in 2019 and 2020.
Resicore XL will build on the success and proven weed control corn farmers have come to expect from its predecessor Resicore. The new solution will elevate the farmer experience with enhanced features and benefits, such as, increased crop safety, a wider application window and greater tank-mix compatibility.
Resicore XL will fit a variety of weed control and agronomic programs, because it can be applied preplant, pre- or postemergence on corn greater than 11-inches tall. Farmers will also have the option to customize their application rates. This flexible solution will give farmers power over weeds with three proven modes of action to control more than 75 of the toughest broadleaves and grasses, including Palmer amaranth, waterhemp, marestail and giant ragweed.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.ResicoreXL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.