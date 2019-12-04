Hemp can now be sold legally across the country. For the 2020 crop year the only way to insure hemp is through a unique federally subsidized Whole Farm Revenue Protection policy.
This policy protects the value of the whole farm’s revenue rather than any specific product a farmer grows.
For 2020, industrial hemp in seed, flower, or fiber form can be one of the products insured by a WFRP policy.
On Dec. 12, Jeff Schahczenski, agricultural and natural resource economist with the National Center for Appropriate Technology will give an introduction on this whole-farm approach to insuring hemp in 2020 in a free webinar.
The webinar will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Click here to register.
Since 1976, the National Center for Appropriate Technology has been helping people by championing small-scale, local and sustainable solutions to reduce poverty, promote healthy communities and protect natural resources. More information about its programs and services is available at www.ncat.org or by calling 1-800-ASK-NCAT.
