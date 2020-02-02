The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold an educational seminar on industrial hemp production Feb. 11 in Dimmitt.
The cost is $20 per person. The program will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. followed by the program from 9 a.m. to noon.
The meeting will be at the Castro County Expo Center, 405 SE 4th St. An RSVP is requested by noon on Feb. 10 to the AgriLife Extension office for Castro County at 806-647-4115, or by emailing Andrew Dunlap, AgriLife Extension agronomy agent for Castro, Lamb and Hale counties, at andrew.dunlap@ag.tamu.edu.
The “First Things—Considerations for Industrial Hemp in Texas” seminars will be conducted by Calvin Trostle, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Lubbock; Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo; and AgriLife Extension agents in the respective counties.
Topics covered will include:
The background of industrial hemp;
Opportunities in industrial hemp for fiber, grain and CBD;
Common questions about hemp production;
Major issues surrounding planting and poor planting seed quality;
Preliminary agronomic considerations for production;
Anticipated Texas Department of Agriculture rules;
Economic considerations and risks; and
Q&A about industrial hemp.
For more information about industrial hemp in Texas, go to AgriLife Extension’s resource page at https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu//hemp.
