Hemp in the High Plains to be discussed in Amarillo Jan. 13
A “First Things” Considerations for Industrial Hemp in Texas program will be hosted Jan. 13 by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center, 6500 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo.
Registration is $20 per person and will begin at 8:30 a.m. The program will be from 9 a.m. to noon. RSVP by Jan. 10 to Megan Eikner at 806-373-0713 or megan.eikner@ag.tamu.edu.
Eikner, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Potter County, will address the background of industrial hemp and opportunities for fiber, grain and CBD.
DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management program specialist, Amarillo, will discuss economic risks and considerations.
Calvin Trostle, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Lubbock, will address common questions about hemp production, issues surrounding poor planting and seed quality, preliminary agronomic considerations and the Texas Department of Agriculture rules.
The meeting will end with a question-and-answer session about industrial hemp.
For further information about industrial hemp for Texas consult Texas A&M AgriLife Extension resources at https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu//hemp/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.