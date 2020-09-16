The Colorado Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the appointment of six new members to the statewide Hemp Advisory Committee under the approval of the Colorado Agricultural Commission. The 10-member committee, established in 2013, advises and assists the Commissioner of Agriculture on matters regarding the regulation of industrial hemp production.
Per state statute, the Colorado Agriculture Commission makes all selections, which are based on a broad diversity of experience in hemp and Colorado agriculture; the ability to represent the industry segment as a whole; and regional diversity of Colorado ag production.
Each of the 10 members represents a distinct industry category: William Althouse—cooperative farmer; Matt Birkholtz—hemp small business; Eric Bucich—commercial farmer; Hunter Buffington—regulation; Judy Daniels—higher education; Scott Hansen—cannabinoid industry; Terry Hillin—certified seed industry; Ed Lehrbuger—hemp manufacturing industry; Chad Pftizer—citizen advocate; Bear Reel—seed development and genetics.
