Heliae Agriculture, Gilbert, Arizona, is strengthening its product portfolio with the introduction of PhycoTerra ST, a new seed treatment formulation specifically designed to supercharge the seed microbiome, improving the ability for soil to provide necessary water and nutrients to the developing seed and ultimately improving crop yield.
PhycoTerra ST has a formulation that allows growers to tap into the potential of this product with lower user rates and without sacrificing performance, providing a more consistent return on investment. The product is aimed at providing a quality carbon source to the seed-microbe interaction, which is the first “real world” point of contact for a seedling. This carbon source drives optimal microbiome around the seed, improving grower results in the field.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.heliaeglobal.com.
