Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC introduced new herbicides for corn and soybeans today at the 2020 Commodity Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Empyros for corn and Antares Complete for soybeans are innovative, pre-emergence herbicides designed to manage weed threats earlier when valuable resources are at stake. As weed resistance grows, Empyros and Antares Complete will empower crop protection programs with new active ingredients and unrivaled herbicide combinations.
“We’re in a battle with broadleaf and grassy weeds at the beginning of every growing season. If we don’t get out there and manage those weeds early, they can get the upper hand and challenge our corn and soybeans for the light, water, nutrients and ground they need to grow and thrive,” says Mark Wayland, Manager of Herbicide Brands at Helena. “Empyros and Antares Complete give us the versatility and strength we need to maintain an edge against early weed competition.”
Empyros is the first, broad-use corn herbicide from Helena, featuring a groundbreaking formulation of s-metolachlor and tolpyralate, the newest HPPD herbicide active ingredient in the United States. In flexible, pre- and early post-emergence applications, this patented pre-mix offers powerful knockdown and long residual control of broadleaf weeds and produces exceptional results against the toughest grasses in corn. Antares Complete is a multi-powered, pre-emergence herbicide for soybeans with an optimized combination of sulfentrazone, s-metolachlor and metribuzin. By uniting three, proven active ingredients in one, powerful premix, it eliminates early weed competition in all soybean cropping systems with long residual control of key broadleaf weeds and grasses.
“The introduction of Empyros and Antares Complete shows Helena’s commitment to standing with growers from planting to harvest,” says Phil Hollis, Executive Vice President at Helena. “These new herbicides help your crop emerge freely and establish, but our work doesn’t end there. We’re also focused on helping growers create well-rounded programs by talking about how soil health, foliar nutrition, adjuvant technology, and digital farming solutions can impact their success throughout the season.”
Helena is hosting daily learning sessions on these important agronomic topics every hour during the 2020 Commodity Classic, which concludes on Feb. 29. Empyros is anticipated for the 2021 growing season, and Antares Complete is anticipated for the 2020 growing season. Both are currently pending approval by the Environmental Protection Agency and state regulatory agencies. For more information, contact a Helena representative, or visit www.helenaagri.com.
