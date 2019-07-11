While parts of Iowa experienced heavy rain, overall it was hot, dry week, which allowed farmers to get fieldwork done during the week ending July 7, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. Statewide there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Fieldwork activities included planting, harvesting hay, spraying and applying nitrogen.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 4 percent short, 80 percent adequate and 16 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 2 percent short, 77 percent adequate and 21 percent surplus.
Statewide, 1 percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, over 1 week behind last year and the 5-year average. Corn condition declined to 61 percent good to excellent. Soybean emergence reached 96 percent, 2 weeks behind average. Seven percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 12 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 64 percent good to excellent. Ninety-two percent of the oat crop has headed, 1 week behind last year and 6 days behind average. Twenty-eight percent of the crop has started coloring, 6 days behind average. Oat condition rated 61 percent good to excellent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.