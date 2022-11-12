weed-seed-destructor.jpg

Exposure to a loud environment—such as agriculture and its related machinery—can cause noise-induced hearing loss. (Courtesy photo.)

Natural hearing loss comes with age, but exposure to a loud environment—common in agriculture—can cause noise-induced hearing loss, said a pair of Kansas State University safety experts.

Loud machinery, equipment and even animals can play a role in hearing loss related to farming and ranching, said Brad Dirks, associate director of the K-State physician assistance program.

