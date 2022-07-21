KSDofAg_logo.png

A public hearing will be conducted at 1 p.m. on July 22 to consider the adoption of proposed regulations that govern the administration of the Kansas Grain Warehouse Law. The hearing will be held in person at the Kansas Department of Agriculture at 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, as well as via video conferencing system.

KDA is proposing new regulations, amendments to existing regulations, and the revocation of some existing regulations related to grain warehouses in Kansas. These changes are proposed in order to implement the recent changes to the schedule of public warehouse license fees set out in K.S.A. 34-228, as well as to implement current industry policies and practices and to provide more detailed guidance for grain warehouse requirements.

