One of the consequences of this year’s drought is the poor head exertion in those fields where the sorghum is producing a harvestable yield. I actually do not remember a time when I have seen such poor head exertion from practically every field I have seen.

Because of this poor head exertion, many growers may want to consider using harvest aid this year. I know no one wants to spend any more money, but a harvest aid may be worth it to speed up harvest and reduce trash in the grain.

