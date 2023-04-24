The registration date for the annual Hard Winter Wheat Quality Tour is coming up on May 1 but hotel blocks will be released soon. The tour, sponsored by the Wheat Quality Council, brings in participants from around the world who are tied to the wheat industry, but may not have ever been in fields.
This year’s tour dates will be May 15 to 18. Participants gain a firsthand understanding of what it takes for farmers to grow, manage, harvest and market the crop. Over the three-day tour, they will canvass the state’s wheat crop from Manhattan to Colby to Wichita and back again.
