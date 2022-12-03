A northeastern Missouri farm is making sunflower oil amid a global shortage linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

20221129-sf-2.jpg

Show Me HH Farms of Hannibal is family-owned and operated. In addition to corn and soybean, the family grows sunflowers for sunflower seed oil production. (Photo courtesy of Amberlyn Brown.)

Family-owned and operated, Show Me HH Farms, of Hannibal, offers cold-pressed sunflower seed oil, a primary cooking oil in many parts of the world. Sunflower oil’s light yellow color, mild flavor and ability to withstand high cooking temperatures make it a favorite of cooks.

20221129-sf-1.jpg

With their massive seed heads turned to the sun, sunflowers grown in northeastern Missouri are used to make sunflower seed oil, a highly sought-after cooking oil that is in short supply worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Amberlyn Brown.)

