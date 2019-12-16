In the wettest year on record for South Dakota, half the cropland in the state that was planted used a cropping system without tillage. That system, no-till farming, has been the predominant cropping system on South Dakota cropland in recent years, but this is the first year the practice was used to plant 50 percent of the state’s crops.
The NRCS has tracked tillage systems and no-till for 37 years to help measure progress in the use of soil saving and soil building farming systems. While the 2019 Cropping Systems Inventory conducted by the NRCS showed no-till use matched the combined use of full width tillage methods including mulch till, reduced tillage, and conventional tillage, the acreages of all cropping systems were down significantly because 4 million acres of crops weren’t planted in 2019. NRCS didn’t include unplanted or “prevent plant” acres in the inventory because the survey points are observed after planting.
