For the week ending Sept. 1, there were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 13 short, 71 adequate, and 13 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 14 short, 76 adequate, and 8 surplus.
Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 12 poor, 34 fair, 40 good, and 10 excellent. Corn dough was 90 percent, behind 95 last year, and near 94 for the five-year average. Dented was 65 percent, behind 80 last year and 72 average. Mature was 16 percent, behind 34 last year and 26 average. Harvested was 1 percent, near 5 last year and 4 average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 36 fair, 46 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 94 percent, behind 99 last year, and near 98 average. Setting pods was 83 percent, behind 92 last year and 89 average. Dropping leaves was 3 percent, behind 9 last year, and near 7 average.
Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 7 poor, 29 fair, 53 good, and 9 excellent. Sorghum headed was 90 percent, behind 96 last year and 95 average. Coloring was 39 percent, behind 57 last year and 50 average. Mature was 1 percent, behind 6 last year, and near 5 average.
Cotton condition rated 6 percent very poor, 15 poor, 38 fair, 37 good, and 4 excellent. Cotton squaring was 96 percent, near 100 last year and 97 average. Setting bolls was 81 percent, behind 94 last year, but near 78 average. Bolls opening was 4 percent, behind 16 last year and 13 average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.