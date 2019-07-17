Wyoming experienced mostly warm weather with scattered showers for the week ending July 14. Most areas had favorable conditions for field work, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were dropping but still in the mostly adequate to surplus range with totals of both adequate and surplus categories better than last year and the five-year average. A southeastern Wyoming reporter indicated that they had a hail storm pass through the area, which damaged corn fields which may cause some significant loss in yield. The U.S. drought monitor released on July 11 showed most of Wyoming with good moisture.
