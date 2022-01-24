The annual Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meetings will be offered in-person in 2022. Farm operators and agronomists from across the state will obtain valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.
The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.
The February programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2021 growing season. Replicated, field-scale comparisons were completed in growers’ fields, using their equipment. Attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the 2021 Research Results Update book, which contains results from 83 on-farm research studies, including:
Eight studies on Xyway in-furrow fungicide.
Two studies on hydraulic downforce.
Five studies on starter fertilizer.
Three studies on nitrogen rate and timing.
Seven studies on nitrification inhibitors.
Six studies on sensor-based fertigation.
Six studies on sensor-based N management with a high-clearance applicator.
Six studies on Pivot Bio PROVEN, five studies on crop models for N management.
Six studies on interseeding cover crops into corn or soybeans.
Seven soil health studies conducted in collaboration with NRCS.
Three studies on soybean practices for increasing yield and profitability.
Four studies on non-traditional products.
The following locations are planned on Feb. 17:
Alliance — Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone
North Platte — West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC), 402 W. State Farm Rd.
York — Cornerstone Ag & Event Center, Fairgrounds York, 2400 N. Nebraska Ave.
Norfolk — Madison County Extension Office, 1305 S. 13th St.
Auburn — 4-H Building Nemaha County Fairgrounds, 816 I St.
Kearney — Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th (Fairgrounds)
Programs start at 9 a.m. CST (8 a.m. MST). Check-in begins a half-hour before the meeting starts. The program will conclude at 3:30 p.m. CST (2:30 p.m. MST).
For program details and to register, visit the Nebraska On-Farm Research site. Pre-registration is required. Walk-in registration will not be permitted. Please pre-register at least two days in advance for planning purposes. In-person meetings will only be held if local and UNL directed health measures allow and if weather conditions are suitable for travel. If a meeting is canceled, registered participants will be notified via email, phone or text message.
For more information or to register by phone, please contact Taylor Lexow, Nebraska On-Farm Research program coordinator, at 402-245-2222. For general inquiries about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, contact Laura Thompson, extension educator, at 402-245-2224.
