Farmers and rancher are constantly asking how to improve profitability, organic matter, and soil health. They also seek to decrease costs, mitigate risks, and reduce debt.

Farmers and ranchers can learn more about those topics and network with other producers and experts at the 2022 Bottom Line Conference Aug. 24 to 25 at Kearny County Fairgrounds, Lakin, Kansas.

