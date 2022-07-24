Farmers and rancher are constantly asking how to improve profitability, organic matter, and soil health. They also seek to decrease costs, mitigate risks, and reduce debt.
Farmers and ranchers can learn more about those topics and network with other producers and experts at the 2022 Bottom Line Conference Aug. 24 to 25 at Kearny County Fairgrounds, Lakin, Kansas.
The Bottom Line Conference is a two-day event that will take a comprehensive look at techniques and systems to improve bottom lines, soil production and profits in the drier southwest Kansas climate.
Keynote speakers include Ray Archuleta, soil scientist, basic soil health, water infiltration; Jim Gerrish, grazing expert, planned grazing fundamentals; and Hugh Aljoe, Noble Research Institute, restoring degraded lands. Breakout sessions will also feature Gail Fuller, Kansas producer, regenerative farming, rural health; Jay Young, Kansas producer, fewer inputs on cropland; Jonathan Aguilar, K State extension, irrigation scheduling; Brownie Wilson, Kansas Geological Survey, Ogallala Aquifer; Abe Lollar, Ducks Unlimited, playa lakes; Kurtis Meier, Kansas Parks and Wildlife, wildlife conservation; and Brian Alexander, Kansas producer; beneficial burning.
Topics, strategies and insights growers can receive include:
• Soil health, function and productivity.
• Water holding capacity of various soils.
• Organic matter and water infiltration.
• Increasing profits by augmenting organic matter.
• Operation strategies for less inputs and more profits.
• Holistic farm management and financial planning.
• Grazing management strategies for better soils, livestock productivity and watershed function.
Other important topics include drought planning, chemical use, regenerative practices for an operation and the entire community, grazing for grass improvement, beneficial burning practices, wildlife concerns and rural health issues.
There will also be many booths from participating sponsors and attendees are encouraged to visit them.
The conference was initiated by Kearny County Conservation District with the help of surrounding county conservation districts and many local agricultural related businesses. Supporting counties include Finney, Hamilton, Grant, Wichita, Greeley, Stevens and Stanton.
The $50 ticket price includes a prime rib supper, two breakfasts and lunches, snacks and social hour. There will also be opportunities to win daily door prizes. The low cost of the tickets is possible because of partners and sponsors.
To register, call 620-355-7511, extension 3. Additional information is available at www.bottomlineconference.com or visit the Bottom Line Conference Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.