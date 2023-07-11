2023-07-07-sawfly-survey.jpg

Wheat stem sawfly on a piece of wheat. (Photo by Jeff Bradshaw)

A group of researchers from Montana State University, Colorado State University, Kansas State University, and North Dakota State University are being led by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the United States Department of Agriculture-Agriculture Research Service to improve the understanding of producers’ needs considering the threat posed by the wheat stem sawfly. The Great Plains Sawfly Survey Project is the first step in a combined effort to manage the wheat pest.

Wheat stem sawfly population increases

Adult WSS females (left) deposit a single egg per stem, and the hatched larva will begin to feed within the stem. Blackened areas (center) can develop on the stem where the heaviest feeding has taken place. The most distinct damage (right) is observed at the end of the growing season, after larvae have cut stems to form pupal chambers, resulting in lodged wheat. (Photos by G. Hein, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

The wheat stem sawfly has been a key pest in several locations throughout wheat production areas of the Great Plains, particularly over the last decade.

