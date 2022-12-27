The 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference is Jan. 13 to 14 at Missouri Western University in St. Joseph.

ten-hens-farm-pic-for-gpgca_orig.png

The keynote speaker for the 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference is Adam Montri, who along with his wife Dru, owns Ten Hens Farms in Bath, Michigan. (Courtesy photo.)

“This is a great local conference for fruit and vegetable producers from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and other Midwestern states to hear research-based information from research specialists and local growers,” says University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Justin Keay.

