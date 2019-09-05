Hot and dry weather predominated across much of Wyoming for the week ending Sept. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range. In northeastern Wyoming, a reporter stated that grasshopper damage continues to increase. A reporter from western Wyoming indicated that it was dry all week and fire is becoming a concern. A reporter from southwestern Wyoming reported that it was hot and dry last week. A reporter from south central Wyoming stated that last week’s weather was hot and dry and haying is wrapping up.
