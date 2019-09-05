Hot and dry weather predominated across much of Wyoming for the week ending Sept. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range. In northeastern Wyoming, a reporter stated that grasshopper damage continues to increase. A reporter from western Wyoming indicated that it was dry all week and fire is becoming a concern. A reporter from southwestern Wyoming reported that it was hot and dry last week. A reporter from south central Wyoming stated that last week’s weather was hot and dry and haying is wrapping up.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.