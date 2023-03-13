unnamed(4).jpg

Diverse sorghum lines from around the globe growing in Lincoln, Nebraska, as part of the Schnable Lab's ongoing research into the genes controlling differences in both agronomic performance and food quality traits. (Courtesy photo.)

Sorghum United will host the director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization North American Liaison Office on March 22 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Jocelyn Brown-Hall is based in Washington, D.C., and a special dinner honor the United Nations International Year of Millets will be conducted in conjunction with the North American Global Sorghum Processing and Investment Summit taking place at the Embassy Suites in Lincoln. The dinner is cosponsored by the University of Nebraska Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

