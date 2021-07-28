On July 22, the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission's Board of Directors elected Kevin Kniebel, White City, as Chairman of the Board. Kniebel assumes the leadership post from Stephen Bigge, Stockton, who has chaired the Commission since 2015. Bigge will finish out his term as Vice Chairman. Nathan Larson, Riley, was reelected Secretary and Treasurer.
The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission is committed to sorghum promotion, research, and information designed to strengthen, expand, and develop new foreign and domestic markets for sorghum. For more information, visit www.ksgrainsorghum.org.
