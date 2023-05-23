DSC_5373-1536x1024.jpg

A producer looks at forage sorghum hybrids during the annual field day near Bushland where Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist, has collected data for the past six years. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Kay Ledbetter)

“What forage sorghum hybrid should I pick?”

That’s a question Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist and associate professor in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Soil and Crop Sciences, Amarillo, gets multiple times per week this time of year.

DSC_5484-682x1024.jpg

Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agronomist, takes notes on a forage sorghum variety in her field trials near Bushland. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Kay Ledbetter)
DSC_5432-768x512.jpg

Variability in forage sorghum hybrids provides producers with options to fit their production systems, yield goal and end-user’s nutritional goals. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Kay Ledbetter)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.