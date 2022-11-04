Naomi Blohm

Grain futures are back to the conversation that we had one year ago. Currently in the United States there are nine grain and oilseed commodities with tight ending stocks. Mother Nature was cruel this summer with oppressive heat and drought. Not only the U.S., but the entire Northern Hemisphere was not able to produce bin buster crops due to the drought conditions.

While current market fundamentals are supportive due to tight supplies, demand has been slowly creeping lower as global end users try to only use the bare minimum of what they need as prices are already lofty. The corn and soybean market prices have been trading in lackluster trading ranges for weeks. The market is waiting for fresh news to dictate a reason for a price breakout higher or be on the look out for a black swan that could negatively affect demand for grains and send prices lower. Let’s take a closer look at corn, soybean and wheat fundamentals as we head into the final months of 2022 and get ready for 2023.

