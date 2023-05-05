Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Pictured left to right: Dawn Caldwell of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Kelly Brunkhorst of Nebraska Corn Board, Traci Menke of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen, Jon Crosby of E Energy Adams, Jan tenBensel of Nebraska Ethanol Board, Matt Uher of E Energy Adams, Reid Wagner of Nebraska Ethanol Board, Andy Chvatal of Nebraska Soybean Board, and Lori Lubbe of Nebraska Soybean Association. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Soybean Board.)
Gov. Jim Pillen recently designated the month of May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska during a proclamation ceremony at the State Capitol. Renewable Fuels Month celebrates the crucial role that renewable fuels play in the state's economy, environment and energy security.
As environmental issues continue to spark national discussions, both ethanol and biodiesel are well-suited to combat global warming and promote cleaner air. Ethanol blends can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 43% compared to regular gasoline, and biodiesel can reduce lifecycle emissions by 86% compared to petroleum-based diesel fuel. Domestically produced biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel are also significant economic drivers for ag producers across Nebraska.
Pillen's proclamation recognizes the essential contributions that renewable fuels make to the state's economy and environment. At today’s proclamation ceremony, the governor was also joined by representatives from E Energy Adams, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, the Nebraska Soybean, Corn and Ethanol Boards along with their respective grower associations.
"Renewable fuels are an integral part of our state’s energy mix, providing value to farmers and all Nebraskans," said Andy Chvatal, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board. "We are happy to promote May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska and encourage all Nebraskans choose renewable fuels at the pump and celebrate the contributions of this vital industry to our state."
By designating May as Renewable Fuels Month, Pillen underscores Nebraska's commitment to renewable fuels and its ongoing efforts to promote a more sustainable future for generations to come.
