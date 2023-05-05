May is Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska

Pictured left to right: Dawn Caldwell of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Kelly Brunkhorst of Nebraska Corn Board, Traci Menke of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen, Jon Crosby of E Energy Adams, Jan tenBensel of Nebraska Ethanol Board, Matt Uher of E Energy Adams, Reid Wagner of Nebraska Ethanol Board, Andy Chvatal of Nebraska Soybean Board, and Lori Lubbe of Nebraska Soybean Association. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Soybean Board.)

Gov. Jim Pillen recently designated the month of May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska during a proclamation ceremony at the State Capitol. Renewable Fuels Month celebrates the crucial role that renewable fuels play in the state's economy, environment and energy security.

As environmental issues continue to spark national discussions, both ethanol and biodiesel are well-suited to combat global warming and promote cleaner air. Ethanol blends can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 43% compared to regular gasoline, and biodiesel can reduce lifecycle emissions by 86% compared to petroleum-based diesel fuel. Domestically produced biofuels like ethanol and biodiesel are also significant economic drivers for ag producers across Nebraska.

