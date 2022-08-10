Gov. Laura Kelly joined Amber Wave, a leader in sustainable agriculture, food ingredients, and low-carbon fuels, to cut the ribbon on a state-of-the-art wheat protein ingredients facility in Phillipsburg that will be the largest wheat protein producer in North America within two years.

The company is investing more than $250 million into the facility and is creating more than 60 new jobs as it ramps up to full capacity.

image-20220809-184551-50782167.jpeg

Courtesy photo.
image-20220809-182945-6a04b379.jpeg

Courtesy photo.
image-20220809-182852-e781143b (1).jpeg

Courtesy photo.

