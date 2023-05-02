A decision by a Nebraska-based agribusiness to recommission an oilseed crush facility near Goodland has opened an opportunity for farmers in Kansas and Oklahoma, said a Kansas State University agronomist.
The facility is expected to begin operations in fall 2024.
Canola breeder Mike Stamm said K-State Research and the Great Plains Canola Association will host several canola informational meetings for new and experienced growers.
The meetings are free to attend, but reservations are required because a meal will be provided. Location and contacts for each meeting include: May 11 at the Hoover Building, 300 E Oxford Ave, Enid, Oklahoma, contact Ron Sholar at jrsholar@aol.com; May 18 at the Montezuma Community Building, 508 West Sunnyside Ave., Montezuma, Kansas, contact Gray County Extension Office at 620-855-3821, or Kurt Werth at kwerth@ksu.edu; and May 18 at The Fencepost, 700 E. 14th St., Harper, Kansas, contact Harper County Extension Office at 620-842-5445, or Jenni Carr at jlcarr@ksu.edu.
