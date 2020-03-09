The National Cotton Ginners Association continues to urge ginners to complete USDA Agricultural Research Service’s 2019 Cost of Ginning Survey.
The confidential, triennial survey helps to identify historical trends of gin operations and document the incorporation of new technologies to maintain or reduce ginning costs. The cost of ginning cotton is an important concern for producers and ginners, and survey data provides information about key variable costs as a component of the overall cost of ginning cotton.
The survey is being conducted electronically—a step aimed at making it easier for ginners to complete the questionnaire at https://bit.ly/2FWkntt. Questions should be addressed to NCGA’s Harrison Ashley at 901-274-9030 or hashley@cotton.org.
