Two seminars in February will deliver the latest research recommendations for high-yielding and high-quality wheat to Kansas wheat farmers. The day-long seminars—one in Wichita and one in Hays—are part of Wheat Rx, a partnership between Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension.
Speakers at the Wheat Rx schools will discuss how to capture value for high-quality wheat, proper fertility to maximize yield and quality, fungicides and wheat health, intensive wheat management and the value of wheat in the production chain. The program will qualify for certified crop advisor continuing credit units.
“We’re excited to share with Kansas wheat producers what we’ve learned through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s research investments—from the importance of variety selection to the practices and tools farmers can use to improve quality,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations for Kansas Wheat. “Producers in attendance will leave with knowledge they can put to work to continue their track record of innovation and technology adoption as world leaders in raising high-quality wheat year after year.”
The seminars are scheduled for Feb. 8 in Wichita, and on Feb. 9 in Hays. The time for both days is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“While we cannot change the weather that has a major effect on each year’s crop, Wheat Rx provides actionable research on how to maximize profitability through management of yield and quality,” Harries said. “Data for this project is compiled from small plot research and data from hundreds of commercial wheat fields across Kansas, giving a complete prescription on the genetic potential and management practices to raise the highest-quality winter wheat in the world.”
RSVP by Feb. 2 for the seminars at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx. The cost for the program is $110 per attendee, with lunch and meeting materials included. There is no fee for members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers to attend the seminars. To take advantage of this benefit, join or renew your membership today at https://kswheat.com/join.
Can’t make it to one of the Wheat Rx schools in February? Stay up-to-date with the latest information from the Wheat Rx website. The site includes a series of extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address key management areas of hard winter wheat, including variety selection, foliar fungicide efficacy ratings, insect pest management, wheat streak mosaic virus and specific publications on wheat diseases that affect wheat heads and grain. These publications contain recent data based on novel research funded in part by wheat farmers through the Kansas Wheat Commission’s two-cent wheat assessment.
Each publication will be two to four pages in length and will focus on a specific wheat production topic. More publications in the series will be released by K-State on an ongoing basis, including updates to existing publications as new research data becomes available.
Learn more at https://kswheat.com/wheatrx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.