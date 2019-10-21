Don’t tell Randy Dowdy that something can’t be done just because it’s not how “Daddy would have done it.”
This first-generation corn, peanut and soybean farmer from Pavo, Georgia, doesn’t let pre-conceived notions stop him from setting—and breaking—record yields. And in 2019 he not only broke the world record for soybean production, which he set in 2016, he broke it twice in one season.
This year Dowdy took the advice of an advisor out of Illinois and tried planting his soybeans in March, which is highly unconventional. But, Dowdy’s philosophy really is to try anything at least once and so he did.
“We did it and we were pleasantly surprised,” Dowdy said. “Those beans were well over 200 bushels per acre. But we desiccated them to speed up our harvest window, which is a customary practice. And then we got 5 inches of rain. And that much rain after desiccation isn’t a recipe for 200-bushel soybeans. Still it made 179, but I was a little bummed since I thought the best potential was in that field.” Still, that was breaking his 2016 record soybean crop of 171 bushels per acre.
“Three weeks later, I was harvesting another field, and the first 2.3 acres of the field reached 170.4 bushels per acre,” he continued. “Well, our contest states that they have to be two contiguous acres to qualify and I had one more acre in the field that was contiguous so I cut it and it went to 224 bushels per acre.” When the math was done, Dowdy had broken his record, again, and harvested a whopping 190.23 bushels per acre.
“I got out of a bad mood pretty quick,” he said.
Dowdy credits his success to his faith in God, saying, “He’s given me good health, a mind and a brain to think outside of the box.” And thinking outside of the conventional way of doing things is something Dowdy wishes more farmers would take a chance and do.
“We didn’t have granddad telling us the way to do it,” he said. “I speak all around the country and I almost wish I could make my voice sound like everybody’s individual grandpa or dad. That way, maybe they would listen.
“A lot of people are resigned to the fact that ‘Daddy did it this way,’” he continued. “Well, that’s okay, it’s hard to argue with success. But doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is also called insanity.” Dowdy said he surrounds himself with people who have more knowledge and who push him to test his limits more and more.
Josh Miller, BASF Technical Marketing manager, is one of those advisors. Miller said Dowdy’s focus plant health is just one of the many things he considers every season. To that end, Dowdy applied BASF’s newest soybean fungicide, Revytek, to his record-breaking field. The fungicide works to protect the soybean crop not only from disease, but also from environmental challenges that can hurt yields.
“One of the things we know is that we lose yield to disease,” Miller said. “We also lose yield to environmental conditions, from heat, drought, wind, hail and frost. Plants can’t get up and walk away. They have to deal with what is thrown at them in the field. These products mitigate those stresses, the disease and environmental conditions. So that the crop can focus on what you asked it to do when you put that seed in the ground, and that’s making yield.”
In Dowdy’s part of Georgia, he farms on sandy loam soil with a clay base about 14 inches deep, which means he uses pivot irrigation as a risk mitigation tool.
“We use irrigation to cool the plants down at night, and then use fungicides to reduce ethylene,” he said. He also uses his pivots to fertigate and can spoon-feed the crop throughout the growing season to maximize every drop of water and crop inputs applied.
Even with world records under his belt, Dowdy said there’s always room to learn more and to do better with every crop planted.
“I’m always trying to be a student of the crop, to learn more,” Dowdy said. “The height of arrogance is when you think you know it all. The difference between a good farmer and a great farmer is timing and attention to detail.” And, he added, surrounding yourself with advisors who are smarter than you and encourage you to take a chance and do something different that just might result in an amazing yield.
Jennifer M. Latzke and Kylene Scott are the co-hosts of the HPJ Talk podcast. To listen to Randy Dowdy’s full interview, click play below.
Visit www.hpj.com/podcasts to hear more episodes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.