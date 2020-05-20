Registration is now open for four courses from the Grain Elevator and Processing Society and Kansas State University Distance Education Program. These online courses run from June 23 to July 28, and registration closes Wednesday, June 17. Courses cost $700 for GEAPS members and $965 for non-members. Online registration and more information on courses are available on the GEAPS/K-State Distance Education Program website.
Participants learn about quality management systems and how to use them in agricultural storage environments. This course provides strategies to integrate systems into normal business activities, create food safety plans and develop quality management systems. After completing the course, participants should be able to do a basic quality analysis of facility operations and identify points where physical quality or economics are impacted.
Participants learn how to identify problem areas, perform preventative maintenance and use equipment and systems to prevent entrapment. Lectures address government regulations, grain unloading and reclaiming, grain bin safety equipment and emergency preparedness.
Experienced employees who deal with conveyance equipment can benefit from this advanced course. Lessons cover development and implementation of preventative maintenance programs, repair and upkeep for bucket elevators and conveyors, conveyance equipment lubrication and effective hazard monitoring.
This course enhances the knowledge and skills of workers involved in the milling process. It helps participants analyze the mass balance of material flowing through the mill and apply statistical process control techniques to monitor mill performance. Students will gain an understanding of sampling techniques and tools to accomplish proper sampling, the impact of milling practices on flour quality and blending practices that meet customer specifications.
Bundled price for courses available
GEAPS and Kansas State University have expanded their discount for online training—buy five courses and you get a sixth offering for free. After announcing a bundled price for their joint credential program last month, the organizations have expanded the discount to cover any courses from the Distance Education Program.
The discount is good for any course scheduled in 2020 and 2021. Each course takes approximately 10 hours to complete. The bundled price is $3,500 for GEAPS members and $4,525 for non-members. All five courses must be paid for at once, there is no credit for previously purchased courses. To learn more and sign up, email Melissa Fergusson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.