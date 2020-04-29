Weeks after postponing GEAPS Exchange 2020 until July, the Grain Elevator and Processing Society announces that GEAPS Exchange 2020 is canceled. All meetings and events scheduled in conjunction with the event are also cancelled. GEAPS will offer refunds in three ways: credit towards any other GEAPS program or service, as gifts to the association or reimbursement. All attendees, sponsors and exhibitors were emailed instructions on how to redeem their credit.
GEAPS International President Steve Myers, Bunge Milling, met with the association’s Executive Committee last week to weigh the organization’s options ahead of the International Board of Directors’ decision this week. In the end, GEAPS decided to cancel the show to protect the health of everyone involved.
“Given the current COVID-19 situation, there was just no way to know if it would be safe to have our conference in July,” Myers said. “In the interest of the health of our attendees, exhibitors and staff we have canceled our conference for 2020. We appreciate the support of our members, sponsors and exhibiting companies through this challenging time.”
Executive Director Steve Records said the outcome was disappointing and pointed to how safety is a major theme for many things GEAPS does.
“Given the unknowns we all are facing for the foreseeable future, including the safety of large gatherings of people, we know this is the right thing to do,” Records said. “We have immediately turned our efforts to ensuring GEAPS Exchange 2021 in Columbus, Ohio, will be the best conference possible. We are planning and taking precautions to deal with lingering health and safety concerns from COVID-19 next spring.”
GEAPS Exchange 2021 is scheduled for Feb. 20-23, 2021, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Booth sales for the conference are currently open and attendee registration will open in the fall.
