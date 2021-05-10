Circle 7 by Fuller Farms will host the 10th annual Fuller Field School Sept. 8 to 9, at the new location of Fuller Farms in Severy, Kansas.
Producers can gain the whole farm experience at this innovative, two-day event with sessions both indoors and outdoors. The relocation of Fuller Field School to a 160-acre regenerative farming event space offers unique accommodations such as Airbnb rentals along with Harvest Host or HipCamp sites available. Past attendees will be offered preferred registration until June 15 with general registration to follow.
Celebrating a decade of farmer led-education, Fuller Field School explores in-depth ecosystem regeneration, both above and below ground, which creates a positive impact on restoring soil health.
Experience how healthy soil relates to more nutrient-dense food, cleaner water, a more stable climate and more resilient communities. Past attendee Joanna Will describes Fuller Field School as “a combination of the highest quality of inspiring and yet practical information, a chance to connect with a tremendous community of supportive people, delicious and nutritious farm-grown food, and a chance to observe regenerative practices in action on the farm. Fuller Field School is the highlight event of the year.”
Fuller Field School welcomes two keynote guest speakers. Nicole Masters is an independent agro-ecologist, systems thinker, storyteller and educator with over 20 years of regenerative agriculture experience. Masters' team at Integrity Soils supports producers in the United States, Canada and Australia to increase soil health using regenerative practices.
Sara Keough MS, CNS, LDN, is an “eco-nutritionist” and serves patients as a clinical nutritionist. Keough educates and advocates for nutrient-dense foods in the healing process and works to connect regenerative farming communities with the healthcare community.
Attendee registration is open at www.fullerfieldschool.com. Space is limited and pre-registration is encouraged. Scholarships are available for historically underserved farmers and ranchers. Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available by contacting Gail Fuller at 620-344-3363 or circle7byfullerfarms@gmail.com.
Fuller Field School partners with Great Plains Regeneration to facilitate projects, produce events and to develop new market development for regenerative goods.
