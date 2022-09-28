An increasing number of battles against fall armyworms are being reported around the state, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service experts are recommending forage producers be prepared to fight infestations.

A fall armyworm looks for tender, green forages, including grasses in improved pastures. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Michael Miller.)

David Kerns, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension state integrated pest management coordinator and professor in the Texas A&M Department of Entomology, said fall armyworm activity has increased over recent weeks. He noted infestations in Corpus Christi and egg lays around College Station and noted that forage producers in the eastern half of the state should actively monitor pastures for the pest.

Fall armyworm sightings around the state have producers who want to protect forages on alert. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Michael Miller.)

